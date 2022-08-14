One person burned and taken to the hospital

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Sixteen people, including 9 kids, lost their home Sunday evening when fire ripped through an apartment in Vancouver.

The fire at Fountain Village Apartments broke out around 6:30 p.m., Vancouver Fire officials said. Smoke was seen billowing from an apartment on the third floor, but the fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

Fire crews checked to see if the fire had spread anywhere and determined it had not. Crews then helped diminish the water from the sprinkler system.

One person was injured and taken to Legacy Emanuel for treatment of burns. That person’s condition was not released. No firefighters were hurt.

The Red Cross arrived to help the 7 adults, 9 kids and 4 pets who were displaced by the fire and the water.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Officials said this is another example of how important working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems are.