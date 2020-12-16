Fire officials: Salmon Creek home ‘gutted’ after blaze

A Salmon Creek home was gutted after an early morning blaze on Dec. 16, 2020. (Clark County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home in Clark County’s Salmon Creek neighborhood is completely gutted after an early morning blaze, authorities say.

Reports of the fire at 142nd Street and 29th Avenue came in around 2:40 on Wednesday morning. Upon their arrival, Clark County and Vancouver firefighters found the home completely involved by the blaze, with flames shooting out of the front of the home.

Thankfully, the family of three had already evacuated and no one was injured.

It took five engine companies, one truck, and two squads to fight the fire. The flames were under control within about 20 minutes.

At this time, officials do not know what caused the fire and are now investigating.