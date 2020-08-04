Fire rips through Vancouver mobile home, woman displaced

Scene from the fire on 59th Street at the Skyridge Mobile Estates August 4, 2020 (Vancouver Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman has been displaced after a fire tore through a mobile home in Vancouver Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out at the Skyridge Mobile Estates on NE 59th Street just before 10 a.m. First responders from the Vancouver Fire Department said they discovered a unit and a nearby tree were on fire producing heavy smoke when they arrived.

Crews were able to knock out the flames and extinguish the fire within about 25 minutes, according to Vancouver Fire. No one was inside at the time, but crews were able to rescue a neighborhood cat and return it to its owner.

The woman who resides in the unit was assessed by medical crews and declined further treatment. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.