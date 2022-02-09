Firefighters rescue woman from burning Vancouver home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rescued from a burning Vancouver home late Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on SE 5th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they said a woman was standing outside the burning home. The woman told crews there were more people inside.

Firefighters searched the home and found one person inside. Crews were able to get the woman outside where medics tended to her. She was taken PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to officials.

Vancouver Fire said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.