Fireworks go on sale soon in Clark County with restrictions

Residents can only use fireworks on July 4 in unincorporated areas

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The pandemic is still gripping the country, but it’s also coming up to the 4th of July — and fireworks are going on sale.

Many cities and regions have cancelled 4th of July fireworks events — including Portland. In Vancouver, fireworks are banned within the city limits.

But residents can use fireworks in unincorporated Clark County only on July 4 and only between 9 a.m. and midnight.

Interactive map: Where you can use fireworks in Clark County

Fireworks go on sale June 28 but can’t be used until the 4th of July, Clark County Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young said. People cited for breaking this law face a $500 fine for first-time offenders. Authorities also said fireworks purchased outside of Clark County may not be legal inside the county.