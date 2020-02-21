Five pets die in Salmon Creek house fire

The family was not home at the time

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Five pets died in a house fire in Salmon Creek early Friday morning after an off-duty firefighter spotted the flames and called it in.

The fire engulfed the home on Northeast 127th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. It took fire crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s 3 dogs and 2 cats were found dead. The Red Cross is helping the two adults and one child displaced by the blaze.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.