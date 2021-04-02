Inslee heads to Vancouver school, Boys-Girls Club

Inslee will answer media questions later in the day

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee will spend time in Vancouver on Friday, touring a school, a Boys and Girls Club and a vaccination clinic.

Washington’s governor will tour Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary school in the late morning and talk with Vancouver’s school leaders. Then he’ll move over to a Boys and Girls Club for a tour and the chance to talk with those involved.

Around mid-afternoon Inslee will tour a Vancouver vaccination clinic, meet with some local leaders and answer questions from the media.

Earlier this week, Inslee decided to allow Washington state to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older starting on April 15.

Inslee had previously resisted expanding eligibility too quickly, saying that he wanted to ensure those most at risk were vaccinated first and noting that eligibility didn’t guarantee vaccination right away and would depend on supply.

But he said Wednesday that the federal government’s assurances of increased allocations, plus concerns about rising cases in many parts of the state, led to the decision to open up eligibility sooner.