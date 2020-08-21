Drive-in movies now playing at the Vancouver Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a place to take the family this weekend — look no further than the Vancouver Mall, where you’ll all be able to safely enjoy a drive-in movie.

The pandemic has caused the city of Vancouver to cancel its summer series of movies in the park. But a summer without an outdoor, drive-in movie experience was too much of a negative for one man — who has brought drive-in movies to the Vancouver Mall on Friday and Saturday nights.

The AMC Theater inside the mall is closed, so Jesse Miller got the green light from the mall to start showing drive-in movies here five weeks ago and it has been a big hit.

“The experience of being somewhere where you are enjoying something everybody else around you is enjoying as well is really important for us, so this was an opportunity to provide that,” Miller said. “That for me is huge.”

Miller says some people really know how to live the experience — bringing a carload of people, camp chairs, mattresses, pillows, pizzas for dinner and blankets to wrap up in. Concessions are also available for those who don’t bring their own snacks.

“You can tell people who’ve been to drive-ins before,” he said. “They come real prepared and the people who haven’t, they’re there for the first time experience and they love it.”

For $20 a car, it’s a great way for small groups to get out of the house on a Friday or Saturday night and take in a movie while staying spaced apart enough to stay safe.

The lines start between 7-7:30 p.m. and gates open at 8 p.m. The show then starts at dark. Jesse says he’d like to keep doing Friday and Saturday night movies for as long as the theater inside remains closed — which he says could be through November.

Miller’s also looking for more permanent space to keep doing drive ins after the shut downs are over.