PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a Clark County detective, officials say.

A jury found Guillermo Raya-Leon guilty of first-degree aggravated murder on Thursday. This carries a mandatory minimum life sentence.

According to court records, Guillermo Raya-Leon shot and killed Sergeant Jeremy Brown while he was inside an unmarked police SUV on a surveillance mission involving the illegal sales of stolen guns at the The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver in July of 2021.

Investigators say they heard what they thought were gunshots in the area and spotted a truck fleeing the scene with two men inside. Those two people were believed to be Raya-Leon, his brother Abran Raya-Leon, and a woman named Misty Raya.

A manhunt immediately began for three people. Two of them — Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya — were taken into custody about six hours later.

Guillermo Raya-Leon was arrested about two days later in Salem.

Court records show Abran Raya-Leon served as the getaway driver after the shooting. He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 27 years. Misty Raya received a 25 year sentence.