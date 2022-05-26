Authorities say the student told them he had no intention of harming himself -- or anyone else.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A handgun was confiscated from the backpack of a high school student in Clark County on Thursday — just days after a tragic school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead in Texas.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a teenage boy at Heritage High School for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. School staff reportedly found and confiscated the gun, which was unloaded inside the student’s backpack while he was at the school.

Because he is a juvenile, the student has not been identified.

In a message to parents on Thursday, Heritage High School Principal Derek Garrison cited the Uvalde massacre, saying, “especially considering recent events, we know that incidents like this are highly concerning.”

“Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is a priority here at Heritage High School,” he said.

Authorities say the student told them he had no intention of harming himself — or anyone else.

CCSO says the student has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he has been referred to speak to a Designated Crisis Responder.

No other details are available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.