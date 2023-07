A harmful algae bloom has gotten worse at Vancouver Lake, according to officials. (Clark County Public Health)

'Toxins can be fatal to pets'

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A dangerous algae bloom at Vancouver Lake “intensified” over the weekend, Clark County Public Health said in a tweet.

Officials say they took new samples from the lake and will keep the public posted on the results by the end of the week.

“Toxins from harmful algae can make people sick and can be fatal to pets,” said Clark County Public Health.

Officials also encouraged the public to stay away from floating scum.