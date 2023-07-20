He is one of two local defendants being sued for damages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal arrest warrant was issued for a Clark County man accused in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol after he missed the court dates running up to his trial scheduled for this week.

Court records show that Marc Anthony Bru of Hazel Dell was going to act as his own attorney in the criminal trial that was supposed to start July 17th in Washington, D.C, but the federal court says he failed to show up for a pre-trial conference June 26.

In recent court filings federal prosecutors quoted Bru’s profanity-filled Twitter post June 28 that said “…if they want me they will come get me” and “I will not submit to a totalitarian belligerent de facto regime.”

Court records show Bru failed to appear again at a June 30 status conference.

On July 6, Bru was supposed to attend his rescheduled pre-trial conference. When he did not show up the federal judge then issued a warrant for his arrest.

This isn’t the first time the court system has had difficulty with Bru’s whereabouts.

In a civil suit filed by the District of Columbia against Bru and others accused of belonging to the Proud Boys for damages to the city on January 6, 2021, lawyers say they spent months trying to serve Bru with the court summons.

Court records show Bru had known the lawyers were trying to find him and avoided their efforts. A federal judge finally gave special permission to email Bru the summons.

Bru is one of 10 people – nine men and one woman – from Oregon and Southwest Washington to be accused in the capitol attack. Of those 10, five have pleaded guilty and taken plea bargains. The remaining cases are pending – including former FBI agent Jared Wise and former Washington County Republican party official Reed Knox Christensen.

Christensen is scheduled for trial September 11th.