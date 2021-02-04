Fatal shooting in Hazel Dell, Clark County deputies at scene

Clark County

Incident at NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clark County Thursday night.

The incident began around 7:40 p.m. at NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell. Ambulances were quickly called to the scene in the residential area.

Clark County Fire District 6 confirmed the fatality to KOIN 6 News. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has set up a command post for the incident at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Hazel Dell Avenue.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss