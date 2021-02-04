Fatal shooting in Hazel Dell, Clark County deputies at scene

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clark County Thursday night.

The incident began around 7:40 p.m. at NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell. Ambulances were quickly called to the scene in the residential area.

Clark County Fire District 6 confirmed the fatality to KOIN 6 News. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has set up a command post for the incident at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Hazel Dell Avenue.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.