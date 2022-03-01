Police don't know how the marker escaped its resting place

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are investigating how a headstone landed in the front yard of a Vancouver home.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet that a headstone/marker was found on Feb. 8 in the area of N.E. 145th Ave.

VPD was later contacted by the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Woodland to tell police the headstone belonged to them.

“Mystery not completely solved, since we don’t know who moved this headstone and put it in a Vancouver yard?” said Vancouver Police on Twitter. “They will be retrieving it this week.”

Police originally requested the public’s help in finding the headstone’s proper resting place.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the VPD evidence unit at 360-487-7404.