PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Summer’s in full swing, and that means everyone’s scoping out local swimming holes. That said, there’s one place you’ll want to knock off your list this week.

Public health officials with Clark County issued a warning for high toxin levels at Lacamas Lake on Friday, meaning the water isn’t safe for swimming or drinking – especially for pets.

A surplus of harmful algae has increased the level of cyanotoxins in the water, which can be dangerous for humans and especially harmful for children. Inhaling or touching the toxins could cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. It can also cause rashes, itching, blisters and eye irritation.

If the water is swallowed, you may suffer abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in your fingers or toes, and dizziness.

These toxins can also be deadly for pets if they drink the water. Animals should be kept away from the water at all times when an advisory is in place.

For now, health officials say you should avoid swimming or water skiing in the water. If you plan to use a motorized boat, paddleboard, kayak or canoe, be sure to avoid areas with scum. Do not drink the water, and if fishing, clean the fish well and discard all organs.

But this algae bloom won’t last forever. Officials will take weekly water samples to test toxin levels and update the advisory via their website.

Algae blooms were also found at Vancouver Lake and Round Lake in Camas. However, officials say samples showed that toxin levels were not high enough to issue an advisory. These areas will also see weekly testing while the blooms are present.