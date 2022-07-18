Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park in Vancouver, as seen on their website, July 18, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A paddleboarder from Hillsboro drowned Monday at Frenchman’s Bar Park, Vancouver police said.

Around 4 p.m. the 30-year-old man fell off the paddleboard and was struggling to get to shore. Rescue swimmers from the Vancouver Fire Department jumped in but the man had been underwater for several minutes, officials said.

A dive team from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived and recovered the man’s body. Rescue units from Portland and the US Coast Guard also rushed to the scene in a search effort.

The man’s name has not yet been released.