Historical Museum memorializes Vancouver’s Old Apple Tree

"Same root system, just a new stem—the Old Apple Tree will live on"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A virtual memorial was held on Sunday in honor of the Old Apple Tree that stood in Vancouver for nearly 200 years. The Clark County Historical Museum held the event over a livestream that was open to the public

The tree, which was planted from seed in 1826 at Fort Vancouver, was considered to be the “matriarch of the apple industry in Washington State.” It was the center of the city’s annual Old Apple Tree Festival for many years.

Unfortunately, earlier this summer, the tree was declared dead by the City of Vancouver’s Urban Forestry team after rot took hold in the trunk. It was 194 years old.

The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver has died after 194 years. June 27, 2020 (KOIN)

But there is a plan to keep the spirit of the Old Apple Tree alive—a sapling taken from the original will be planted nearby.

“They’re going to remove part of the tree to allow for more light for the sapling, and this part will be preserved by the National Park Service,” said Brad Richardson of the historical museum. “And this will leave the remaining shell as a visual interpretation of the life cycle of the tree, and let it naturally break down within the enclosure.

The sapling will carry on the name of the Old Apple Tree.

The 2020 Old Apple Tree Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans for the 2021 festival with a new tree to celebrate are already in the works.