PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 2 people in Vancouver had gas stolen from their car after their gas tanks had a hole either drilled or punched in them.

The incidents happened Thursday, Vancouver police said. The first was at the Firstenburg Center around 12:05 p.m. Then about 10 minutes later, another incident was reported at a Fred Meyer on SE 164th.

The investigation is active and ongoing but no arrests have been made at this time.