PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old woman who is eight months pregnant has been missing since early May, the Vancouver Police Department says.

Police say that the woman, Kailee Wheeless, is homeless and is possibly suffering from medical complications that could affect the health of her unborn child. Wheeless is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

“[Wheeless] hasn’t been seen or heard from by friends or family since the beginning of May 2023,” VPD says.

Anyone with information on Kailee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or email Detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.