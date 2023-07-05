PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the 4th of July now over, you may be wondering what to do with those used, and unused, fireworks from this year’s celebration.

Clark County officials want to remind people what to do with the debris from their fireworks and how to properly dispose of the explosives to protect workers from potential harm.

According to Washington state law, failing to clean up after fireworks is considered littering, so those who used fireworks need to clean up their mess.

Authorities say to never put any parts of used fireworks in recycling bins and to instead soak the fireworks in a bucket of water overnight and then put them in the garbage, and to dump out the water into grass or other landscaping, never into the street.

But what about those fireworks that didn’t get used?

Clark County said to never put those fireworks in the garbage or recycling since they are still explosive and can harm workers and the environment.

Instead, they ask that people bring their unused fireworks to one of three designated drop-off points: