‘Human-caused’ fire destroys old church, house in Clark County

Clutter surrounding an old church in Clark County hindered the efforts of fire crews after a blaze sparked on Monday, July 5, 2021. (CCFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An old church and house in unincorporated Clark County were destroyed in what is believed to be a human-caused fire early Monday.

According to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, crews responded to a report of an old church on fire at 24209 NE 92nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m. A neighbor across the street heard an explosion before looking outside and seeing the property — reportedly known for its clutter — was suddenly ablaze.

Neighbors say the old Cherry Grove Church burned down near Battle Ground. Many people knew it as the astronomy store or the place with the mannequins. pic.twitter.com/vzOizTCDMV — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) July 5, 2021

The second story of the church and the steeple were both fully engulfed by flames within minutes. Meanwhile, the fire was growing threateningly close to the house next door. Although firefighters tried to make an interior attack, the intensity of the flames and heat made it impossible.

CCFR says extreme clutter in and around the church made their task even more difficult. Hundreds of mannequins were reportedly posed throughout the property. Fire Chief John Nohr said those mannequins and other items kept the crews from getting through the area and being able to stretch hose lines.

The decision was then made to switch to a defensive tactic and additional resources were called in.

However, the fire ultimately spread to the house next to the church and to the sheds in the backyard. At one point, flames started venting from a 200-gallon propane tank that was near the back wall of the church — causing what CCFR called a “large fire ball” until the tank ran out of propane over an hour later.

Although the bulk of the blaze has now been knocked down, fire crews will remain on the scene to mop up any hot spots throughout the day, ensuring it is fully extinguished. A total of 42 fire personnel assisted in the efforts.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe this was a human-caused fire. Security footage from a neighbor shows a vehicle pulling up to the old church and throwing possibly flaming material at the church from the vehicle before speeding away.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story.