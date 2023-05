PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in Camas, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has shared that they identified the remain as a missing man.

On Friday, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 45-year-old Terry Joe Ross from Vancouver. Authorities say he had been reported missing earlier this year.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.