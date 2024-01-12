Humane Society in SW Washington hosts staff sleepover for 'pets here who need us'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As dangerous winds and temperatures settle into the Pacific Northwest, it’s important to remember the safety of our four-legged friends.

Fortunately, there are plenty of pet lovers in Southwest Washington. When the Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) asked its staff for volunteers to stay overnight to care for the animals, their roster was filled within the hour.

“A sleepover is certainly unorthodox, but times like this illustrate just how incredibly dedicated our team is to this work. We’re here for the animals every day,” Director Sam Ellingson said.

Ellingson said they are stocking up on snacks and making sleeping arrangements to ensure comfort and safety, adding that he’s “sure they’ll have a furry friend to snuggle with tonight, too.”

The shelter will remain closed to the public on Saturday, but the staff will determine whether further closures are necessary as the storm moves in.

Ellingson said that, regardless of the weather, “we have pets here who need us.”