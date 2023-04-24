PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Humane Society of Southwest Washington’s annual Walk/Run for the Animals is back at full strength and event organizers are encouraging participants to sign up.

After adjusting for the pandemic in recent years, the Humane Society of Southwest Washington is excited to bring back this fundraiser.

The run/walk starts in downtown Vancouver at Esther Short Park on Saturday, May 6 and weaves along the Columbia River.

Sam Ellingson, spokesperson for the Humane Society of Southwest Washington, said they’re seeing a greater need for basic services, like helping families access pet food, pet care and vaccinations.

The humane society is also continuing to take in animals that have nowhere else to go.

“Pets who are escaping abuse and neglect, animals that were injured and need care and they don’t have a family to take care of them, transporting pets out of over-crowded communities to help them find new homes right here,” Ellingson said, explaining some of the animals the humane society tries to help.

Ellingson said it’s not too late to register or fundraise for the event. Registration costs $50. Online registration ends on May 5.