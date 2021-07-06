I-5 project begins between Woodland, La Center

Most construction will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Beginning Tuesday, construction crews will begin road improvements along southbound I-5 in Clark County between Woodland and La Center.

During construction there will be slow downs, officials said. But the end result will be a much smoother drive.

To minimize traffic jams and delays in the 2-mile stretch, most of the construction will happen weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The speed limit is also lowered to 55 mph.

For 21 days in August, this stretch of I-5 will be down to 2 lanes, which may cause some delays. Regular travelers should plan ahead.

Washington DOT sends construction updates and real-time information through their app.