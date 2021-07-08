I Paw’d It Forward finally gets donated cash from Facebook

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mission of I Paw’d It Forward is to help with lost and found pets in Clark County. But their mission was in jeopardy when thousands of dollars in donations were held by Facebook for months.

The animal charity likes to get donations through Facebook because the social media giant does not take a cut of the cash. But $16,000 in donations wasn’t coming through.

Keri-Lyn Jakubs with I Paw’d It Forward contacted KOIN 6 News after she wasn’t able to get any answers from Facebook.

When contacted by KOIN 6 News, Facebook Media Relations promised to get to the bottom of it. After some back-and-forth, Facebook delivered the cash Tuesday.