PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people who died have been identified after they were involved in an accidental crash as the respective operators of a motorcycle and a car in Clark County last month, officials said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office released the details of a collision that occurred on Northeast 72nd Avenue and 101st Street on Dec. 20.

The motorcyclist was identified as 21-year-old Conner Alan Springer, of Battle Ground, while the car operator was identified as 37-year-old Brenda Velasquez, of Vancouver. The manner of both deaths was listed as “accident,” though it was noted that the helmeted Springer had “struck” the vehicle with his motorcycle.

Springer’s cause of death was listed as “blunt trauma of head, neck and torso.” Similarly, Velasquez’s cause of death was listed as “blunt trauma of head and torso.”

A previous release from Clark County Sheriff’s Office said several other passengers were injured in the accident, though no new update has been released about them.

Clark County deputies originally received a call about the crash around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. However, the two individuals had died by the time first responders arrived, officials said. The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital with what was described at the time as minor injuries.