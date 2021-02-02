Identity of man who died in Vancouver confirmed

A sketch of an unidentified man who died January 19, 2021 in Clark County was released January 28, 2021. On February 2, 2021 he was identified as Anthony Kent Michel. (Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of a man who died January 19 has now been confirmed, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. on January 18, the man was found unresponsive in the road in the 7000 block of NE Andresen Road in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was taken to Peace Health Southwest and died the next day.

On January 28, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office released a sketch of the man. Over the next few days, people contacted authorities, who were able to confirm his identity as Anthony Kent Michel.

Mr. Michel lived in Vancouver and was 51.

His cause and manner of death are pending, officials said.