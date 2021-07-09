Inmate recaptured after escaping Clark County Jail

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An inmate is back in custody after escaping Clark County Jail on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Skylar Santillan, 35, was taken back into custody about a mile and a half from the Clark County Jail around 11 a.m.

Authorities said Santillan, who was wearing jail attire, was first spotted running away from the jail facility by a deputy sheriff just before 7:30 a.m. near 11th and Daniels in Vancouver.

The deputy sheriff went after Santillan and lost track of him, but Santillan was eventually found around 11 a.m., according to authorities.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Santillan was a “trustee” at the jail, which is when an inmate has earned more freedom inside the jail, and had been awaiting a move to the state prison in Shelton after violating the terms of his probation.

Santillan has since been rebooked on two new counts of felony escape, authorities said.

Officials say his “trustee” status has been taken away and is “not likely to be re-instated,” according to a press release.

An investigation is underway into how Santillan allegedly escaped from the facility.