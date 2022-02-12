Interstate Bridge’s southbound lanes to close Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The southbound portion of the Interstate Bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will be closed Saturday night for maintenance, ODOT said.

From 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, crews will be working on cables and other projects, which ODOT said will have no impact on northbound traffic.

Drivers heading south will be redirected to take SR 14 east to I-205 S over the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

The sidewalk on the southbound portion of the Interstate Bridge will be closed, but the sidewalk on the north side will remain open.