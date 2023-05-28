PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators in Vancouver are looking into the suspicious death of a man who was found dead inside the garage of a home, police confirm.

Vancouver Police say officers responded to a residence on Northeast 137th Avenue near Northeast 39th Street before 6 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an injured subject.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man deceased inside the garage with no one else at the residence, according to police. The death is believed to be suspicious at this time, police say.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, police say.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.