Details are graphic and may be too much for some viewers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators have released video and recordings detailing the tragic final moments before Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota was shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident started around 8 p.m. on January 29, when a call came in for an armed robbery.

Investigators say a photo shows Julio Segura holding what they would later learn is an airsoft gun robbing a store.

Deputies spotted the suspect on an interstate about 10 minutes later, but he fled when police tried to stop him.

After a chase, the suspect’s car is spiked, and he flees on foot.



Deputies quickly establish a containment area surrounding the area, with Officer Sahota’s home near the middle, before sending up drones which would capture the entire incident on camera.

Segura is seen walking down the street then runs up to Officer Sahota’s front door when a call comes in to 911 from Officer Sahota’s wife.

“There’s a stranger at the door who says he just crashed his car and he wants to call somebody but he’s very suspicious. My husband is a police officer, he’s at the door with him right now,” Sahota’s wife said during the call.

Three cameras captured Officer Sahota coming out of the house armed with a gun — telling Segura to get on the ground.



He tries to handcuff him, but that’s when Segura fights back. At one point, Sahota is stabbed and video shows he lost his gun during the fight.



Then Segura gets up and runs towards the house at the same time sheriff’s deputies arrive at the home. Video shows officer Sahota run in front of the sheriff’s to grab his gun.



“I knew there was a fight with a homeowner and a law enforcement officer. I knew there was a gun that had been dropped and I just watched someone pick it up and run towards the house and someone who resembled what I was given as a last description of that person to be a suspect. So, I believed that if that person got in that house, they would kill them” Deputy Jonathan Feller said.



Feller then steps out of his vehicle, pulls out his personal rifle and fires three shots — hitting and killing Officer Sahota on his doorstep.

Seconds later, Sahota’s wife runs out of the garage towards deputies and Segura walks out as well and is arrested.



While medical examiners ruled those shots killed Officer Sahota, Segura is being charged with murder. That’s because prosecutors say since his death happened during a crime Segura committed, Segura is responsible.



Segura’s currently being held on a $5 million dollar bail and his trial is scheduled for September.

The investigation into Feller’s use of force will be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges. Feller was also one of the deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. in October 2020. That shooting was ruled justified.