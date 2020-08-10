JCPenney on Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver to close

JCPenney in the Vancouver Mall will remain open

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The JCPenney store at the Columbia Tech Center in Vancouver as seen on Google Street View, August 10, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The JCPenney store at the Columbia Tech Center in Vancouver is slated to close.

The company, which declared bankruptcy in May, announced it’s closing 151 stores nationwide. The Columbia Tech Center store at 19005 SE Mill Plain Boulevard is one of 3 Washington locations on the closings list, and all sales will be final August 14.

The JCPenney in the Vancouver Mall will remain open.

Four Oregon locations — Cascade Village in Bend, McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville, Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg and Salem Center in Salem — will also close. All sales are final at these locations.

