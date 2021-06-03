Judge who made racist comments on hot mic intends to retire

(AP) — A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire.

Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on Youtube. He referred to Peterson as “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.”

Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date.