Kevin Peterson family to file wrongful death lawsuit

People pay their respects to Kevin Peterson Jr who was shot and killed by Clark County deputies in Hazel Dell, Oct. 30, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Kevin Peterson Jr. is expected to file a wrongful death claim against Clark County and hold a press conference on Thursday morning.

The 11 a.m. press conference will be held in Vancouver and is expected to feature his parents and the mother of his child.

Earlier this week, a Clark County District Court judge took leave after comments he made about the Peterson case were picked up on a hot microphone.

“I have decided to take some time off to reflect on my behavior and to determine what I can do to help heal the community I have served,” Judge Darvin Zimmerman said in a statement. “I have self reported my statements to the Commission that oversees my actions as a jurist and will fully cooperate with their investigation. I want my colleagues and the public to know that I have accepted responsibility for my actions.”

The events of October 29, 2020

Clark County deputies shot and killed the 21-year-old on October 29, 2020 near the U.S. Bank on NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents. Peterson was reportedly in contact with a confidential informant who tipped off authorities about Peterson’s plans to sell the informant 50 Xanax pills. The sale was set to take place at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Quality Inn at 7001 NE Highway 99, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Detectives in unmarked cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop Peterson when he pulled into the Quality Inn parking lot, according to investigators, who added the detectives were wearing “tactical vests bearing law enforcement identification.”

Peterson fled on foot, detectives ordered him to stop, but he continued and dropped a handgun, according to SWIRT investigators. Detectives allegedly ordered him not to pick up the gun, but Peterson did and continued to run. Detectives did not pursue further, but advised other units by radio that Peterson was armed, investigators said.

WARNING: The video is graphic but available for viewing here.

As Peterson crossed the U.S. Bank property, deputies allegedly arrived and ordered him to stop. One deputy said Peterson pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket. The deputy said he ordered Peterson to drop the gun, but the other man kept walking. The deputy said he fired at Peterson as the man continued toward incoming units, according to investigators.

Another deputy said Peterson pointed the gun at him “while running northbound,” prompting him to fire at Peterson. Video from the bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point the gun, according to investigators.

Clark County Sheriff deputies at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that left Kevin Peterson Jr. dead, October 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Deputies again fired at Peterson and gave commands to drop the gun, according to the SWIRT report. Peterson “eventually set the handgun down,” but continued to “make some movements,” investigators said. Deputies allegedly called for more units to approach Peterson with a shield due to him having a handgun within reach.

About five minutes after shots were fired, deputies rendered first aid to Peterson, according to the SWIRT report.

Peterson was in possession of a Glock model 23 handgun that had one round chambered and one round missing from the magazine, according to investigators. At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the gun while in the U.S. Bank lot, according to the SWIRT report.