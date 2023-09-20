PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are reporting that over the past several weeks, there have been recent spikes in thefts of Kias and Hyundais vehicles in Clark County.

The Vancouver Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say that most of the suspects in the current thefts are minors and that several witnesses have been threatened with violence by the suspects. Authorities added that several theft instances also included firearms inside of the stolen vehicles.

Authorities are asking car owners with one of the make/models listed below to check with their local Kia or Hyundai dealer to see if their vehicle is eligible for a security software update. They also say to consider using a steering wheel lock device, park in well-lit areas (ideally with visible security cameras), put a tracking device in the vehicle and install an alarm system.

These are the models that may be more vulnerable to theft:

Hyundai

2011–2022 Accent

2011–2022 Elantra

2013–2017 Elantra GT

2013–2014 Elantra Coupe

2011–2012 Elantra Touring

2011–2014 Genesis Coupe

2018–2022 Kona

2020–2021 Palisade

2011–2012, 2019–2022 Santa Fe

2013–2018, 2019 Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL

2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011–2019 Sonata

2011–2022 Tucson

2012–2017, 2019–2021 Veloster

2020–2021 Venue

2011–2012 Veracruz

Kia