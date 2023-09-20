PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are reporting that over the past several weeks, there have been recent spikes in thefts of Kias and Hyundais vehicles in Clark County.
The Vancouver Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say that most of the suspects in the current thefts are minors and that several witnesses have been threatened with violence by the suspects. Authorities added that several theft instances also included firearms inside of the stolen vehicles.
Authorities are asking car owners with one of the make/models listed below to check with their local Kia or Hyundai dealer to see if their vehicle is eligible for a security software update. They also say to consider using a steering wheel lock device, park in well-lit areas (ideally with visible security cameras), put a tracking device in the vehicle and install an alarm system.
These are the models that may be more vulnerable to theft:
Hyundai
- 2011–2022 Accent
- 2011–2022 Elantra
- 2013–2017 Elantra GT
- 2013–2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011–2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011–2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018–2022 Kona
- 2020–2021 Palisade
- 2011–2012, 2019–2022 Santa Fe
- 2013–2018, 2019 Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL
- 2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011–2019 Sonata
- 2011–2022 Tucson
- 2012–2017, 2019–2021 Veloster
- 2020–2021 Venue
- 2011–2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011–2021 Forte
- 2021–2022 K5
- 2011–2020 Optima
- 2011–2021 Rio
- 2011–2021 Sedona
- 2021–2022 Seltos
- 2010–2022 Soul
- 2011–2022 Sorento
- 2011–2022 Sportage