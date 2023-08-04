PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fun for the whole family is back in Southwest Washington as the annual Clark County Fair returns.

Located at the Clark County fairgrounds in Ridgefield, the fair features live music, rides, farm animals, exhibits and more!

Running from Aug. 4 through Aug. 13, this year’s fair features performances by the likes of George Thorogood and Blue Oyster Cult.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the fairgrounds to get a look at the event’s opening day.

Watch the full video in the player above.