PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s some new “axe-citement” in Vancouver. You can now grab a drink with family and friends while throwing axes.

An old firehouse built in 1932 has been transformed into the first bar and axe-throwing facility in Vancouver. Firehouse Axes located at 3701 Main Street has a variety of axe-throwing game options including “tic-tac-toe “Tic-Tac-Throw” and “Zombie Hunter.”

“The whole plan was to make [the firehouse] an axe-throwing venue that had good food and drink,” said owner Amy Philip.

“We’ve kept the history too,” Philip added. “We kept the old mural that’s been out there. We really tried to make sure it still felt like a firehouse.”

It’s open from Thursday through Monday. Details to book a private event are available on the venue’s website here.

