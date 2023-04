PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is without a home after their house in Vancouver caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Vancouver Fire Department arrived at the home on Northeast Springwood around 2:15 a.m. where they say a “large amount of fire [was] coming from an attached garage.” After nearly 40 minutes, the blaze was brought under control.

Paramedics treated and released one person at the scene.

An investigation is underway.