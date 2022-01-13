Las Vegas Metro PD recruiting officers in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is recruiting officers in Oregon and Washington, but local testing to find officers has been postponed.

Recruitment was going to be held in Vancouver Thursday for Portland residents and in Seattle tomorrow, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the events were canceled.

It is currently unclear when tests will be rescheduled.

Portland is not the only one where the metro police are searching for recruits — the LVMPD search includes larger cities like New York and Chicago.

Their job offers include lateral police officers to transfer jurisdictions.

This recruiting push comes as the Portland Police Bureau said it is going through its worst staffing shortage ever.