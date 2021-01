VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A hospital in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Clark County went into lockdown on Friday night as people protested outside.

A spokesperson at Legacy Salmon Creek told KOIN 6 News around 8:30 p.m. that the hospital was in lockdown and no one was being allowed in but people inside were permitted to leave.

