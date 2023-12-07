Washington officials will send checks to low-income households through the end of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Low-income households in Washington will receive more than $40.6 million in restitution following a major settlement with chicken and tuna companies accused of over-charging for their products.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office reported that 19 broiler chicken producers had been gouging their prices since at least 2008, causing customers to overpay the companies by millions of dollars.

Several tuna corporations, including Chicken of the Sea, StarKist and its parent company, were accused of a similar price-fixing scheme where executives would contact each other “to avoid detection so they could exchange internal company policies and data.”

The tuna companies in the 2020 lawsuit now owe families $5.1 million. Fifteen of the chicken companies named in the 2021 lawsuit owe Washington families $35.5 million; the remaining companies are set to go to trial in October 2024.

“When powerful interests break the law and harm Washingtonians, my office holds them accountable, and prioritizes getting money back to those who were most impacted,” Attorney General Ferguson said in a statement.

Residents whose household income is at or below 175% of the federal poverty level should expect restitution in the coming weeks. According to the Attorney General’s Office, this is 15% of the state’s population or 402,000 households.

Officials will mail $50 checks to single-person households and $120 to multi-person households through Dec. 31.

“Washington families were cheated by corporate price-fixing conspiracies they knew nothing about — and now those who felt this gouging most severely are receiving checks from my office. The holiday season puts a financial strain on families, and we hope Washingtonians are helped by these checks,” Ferguson said.

Washington’s claims administrator will hold $1.7 million in restitution for households that are eligible for checks, but don’t receive one by the end of the year. Eligible residents who don’t receive a check have until June 5, 2024, to submit a claims form.