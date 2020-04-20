Man accused in assault-for-hire against estranged wife

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man is accused of hiring two men to beat up his estranged wife after she served him with a no-contact order.
The Columbian reports the plan was thwarted when the men tipped her off, documents said.
Edgar Gonzalez-Gomez appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of criminal solicitation. Court records show his bail was set at $500,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
The woman served Gonzalez-Gomez with a no-contact order April 7. A week later, a probable cause affidavit says she was sitting in her car when she saw an unknown man walk by before telling her about the plan and that he wouldn’t do it.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.