Man accused in assault-for-hire against estranged wife

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man is accused of hiring two men to beat up his estranged wife after she served him with a no-contact order.

The Columbian reports the plan was thwarted when the men tipped her off, documents said.

Edgar Gonzalez-Gomez appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of criminal solicitation. Court records show his bail was set at $500,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

The woman served Gonzalez-Gomez with a no-contact order April 7. A week later, a probable cause affidavit says she was sitting in her car when she saw an unknown man walk by before telling her about the plan and that he wouldn’t do it.