The text said there was a shooter at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital. There was not, which led to the arrest of Fabian Primera, 42.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of sending a fake tip to Clark County emergency officials is in custody after deputies say they traced the text back to his cell phone.

The regional 911 dispatch center received a text around 11:36 a.m. on Friday that read, “Active shooter at Legacy Hospital.” The dispatcher contacted hospital security to initiate a lockdown while deputies and ambulances made their way to the scene.

The phone’s GPS location showed that it was near Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital, but when deputies arrived, they found no sign of a threat.

Investigators linked the cell phone to Fabian Primera, 42, a man officials say had been the subject of a welfare check call the night before.

About 30 minutes after sending the text, Primera was found just west of the LSCH campus and arrested. He now faces charges of false reporting and interference with a healthcare facility.

Officials say the hospital’s lockdown was lifted once they determined the threat was a hoax.