PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16 after receiving a report of a suspicious man who was reportedly speaking to middle school-aged kids at a bus stop.

The children were standing at the bus stop near Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Hearthwood when they said a man approached them, offered them candy and invited them to come over to his house.

According to police, the man put his mouth on one child’s ear.

A detective from the Vancouver Police Department’s Children’s Justice Center was assigned to the case.

On Friday, the detective parked near the bus stop and saw a man approach children at the stop and begin talking to them.

The detective approached the man and asked him questions. After the interview, the detective released the man pending further investigation.

Police received more information from witnesses about the man’s behavior at the bus stop and on Monday, officers responded to another incident involving the same man. He’d been spotted near a school on Northeast Hearthwood Boulevard with his hands down his pants touching himself, according to officials.

Vancouver police arrested Lesuer on Monday afternoon for one count of stalking, one count of luring and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.