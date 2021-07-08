Man arrested after homicide investigation in Hazel Dell

A homicide investigation in the 600 block of NW 82nd Street of Hazell Dell, July 6, 2021 (KOIN)

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested following a homicide investigation in Hazel Dell earlier this week.

Clark County deputies arrested 31-year-old Justin N. Romero. Romero was charged with second degree murder and booked into the Clark County Jail.

During the investigation, deputies located and detained three persons of interest in relation to the homicide, which happened on 620 NW 82nd St. in Hazel Dell.

Clark County deputies said they found a person dead at a home after responding to a call about gunfire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant to a home in Camas, Wash. following the incident.

Deputies said the people of interest cooperated with the investigation. Romero was the only arrest listed in the report.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, there are no other outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity has not been released.