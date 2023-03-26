PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died early Sunday morning after crashing a stolen truck into a tree, officials said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a witness called 911 at around 12:30 a.m. after hearing a crash on Northeast Washougal River Road. When deputies arrived they found a truck had gone off the road and into a tree.

A man found inside the vehicle had significant injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The white Ford Ranger the man had been driving was reported stolen out of Portland on Saturday, and the truck’s owner was notified of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.