Man dies in Vancouver, but his identity isn’t known

A sketch of an unidentified man who died January 19, 2021 in Clark County was released January 28, 2021 (Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who died January 19, 2021 has still not been identified by Clark County officials, who released a sketch of the man with some details.

Around 11 a.m. on January 18, the man was found unresponsive in the road in the 7000 block of NE Andresen Road in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was taken to Peace Health Southwest and died the next day.

Authorities said the man is about 5-feet-11, about 180 pounds and is thought to be between 35 and 65. His light reddish-brown hair had some grey and his eyes are blue/blue-grey.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office at 564.397.8405, or by email: Medical.examiner@clark.wa.gov