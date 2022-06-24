VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Washington is facing additional charges in connection with the 2021 shooting.

The Columbian reports 27-year-old Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on amended information in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown. Raya Leon pleaded not guilty to possessing a stolen firearm, trafficking in stolen property, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and another count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators say Raya Leon admitted to shooting Brown while the detective was seated in an unmarked police SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex.