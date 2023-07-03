Rocky Lovelady, 23, also allegedly assaulted staff at the hospital where he was being treated after the crash.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The driver of a gold minivan was arrested for felony hit-and-run on Monday after he collided with a vehicle before crashing into a retaining wall and flipping the vehicle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky Lovelady, 23, also faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run with property damage and injury and driving with a suspended license. He also allegedly assaulted staff at the hospital where he was being treated after the crash.

Authorities say they responded to the report of an overturned vehicle at the intersection of NE 29th Ave and NE 145th St. around 1:30 p.m. The suspect, later identified as Lovelady, ran from the car and towards Washington State University’s Vancouver campus to the east of NE 29th Ave. CCSO said.

Investigators discovered that the minivan was traveling at a high speed when it collided with a car it was attempting to pass. Moments later, the minivan struck a residential retaining wall, which caused the car to flip over and come to a stop in the road. Concrete from the retaining wall was flung into a car parked at a residence and severely damaged the vehicle, officials said.

Debris from a retaining wall was flung into a driveway and parked car. (CCSO)

After witnesses provided a description of Lovelady, authorities say they contacted an area of the campus to begin searching for him.

Authorities say that Lovelady was initially spotted in the southwest corner of the campus by a deputy using a drone. He was later found hiding in some brush by a K9 deputy. After being assessed by medics at the scene, Lovelady was taken to a local hospital for medical care before being booked in the Clark County Jail.